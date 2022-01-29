{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US pumps Kiev regime with weapons, incites it to military adventures, says Russian embassy

The diplomatic mission called once again on Washington to force its wards to comply with the Minsk agreements, and not to indulge their belligerency and attempts to forcibly assimilate the Russian-speaking population

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. The transfer of weapons by Washington to Kiev actually pushes the Ukrainian authorities to adventures against the inhabitants of Donbass, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a comment published on Facebook on Friday.

"The American authorities advertise day after day their feverish activity to deliver hundreds of tons of military aid to Ukraine. This is done under the slogans that the Russians are desperate to attack a neighboring state. The crazy "horror stories" have never come true," according to the statement.

"At the same time, it is obvious that Washington's actions for non-stop pumping the Kiev regime with new weapons actually incite it to military adventures against the residents of Donbass. Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire on an apartment building in the village of Yasnoye near Dokuchaevsk," the embassy noted.

"We call once again on Washington to force its wards to comply with the Minsk agreements, and not to indulge their belligerency and attempts to forcibly assimilate the Russian-speaking population," the diplomatic mission said.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been echoed quite often in Ukraine and throughout Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted such reports as an "empty and groundless escalation of tensions", underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.

