MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed in particular cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear energy sphere in the telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday.

"Certain practical aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including in the nuclear energy sphere," the Kremlin said.

"Presidents of Russia and France agree to remain in a close contact," the Kremlin noted after the conversation.