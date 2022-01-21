Russia to decide if dialogue with US on right track after response on security — Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow is currently unable to tell whether it is on a right track in relations with the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the wake of the talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva Friday, adding that Moscow will be able to understand this after Washington provides its written response to all points of Russia’s proposals on guarantees of security.

"I cannot tell whether we are on a right track or not. We will understand it after we receive the American reaction on paper to all points of our proposals," Lavrov said, answering a question from a journalist.

According to the Minister, an attempt to spell things out would be simply inappropriate.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Moscow is expecting to receive a written response to its proposals on security guarantees in the upcoming days.