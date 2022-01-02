Russia may raise issue of nationalism in Ukraine during PACE, OSCE sessions

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian delegations can raise the issue of the inadmissibility of encouraging nationalism in Ukraine at the first sessions of the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe and the OSCE in 2022, according to Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

"Chairman of the State Duma [Viacheslav Volodin] is absolutely right, talking about the inadmissibility of encouraging nationalism and its revival in Europe. The Russian delegation intends to raise this issue at all inter-parliamentary platforms, primarily at Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe and the OSCE. I do not rule out that it happens in the very near future - at the first sessions of the assemblies in 2022," Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the collective West "continues to actively develop and sponsor the ‘anti-Russia’ project in Ukraine, turning a blind eye to the country's rapid slide towards nationalist politics".