Lavrov lashes out at EU’s ‘shameful, dishonest’ complaint to WTO against Russia

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The EU’s complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Moscow’s import substitution policy is a shameful and dishonest step, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vladimir Soloviev for the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Monday.

"This shouldn’t even be discussed. This is such a shameful move by the EU. I’m just infuriated with those politicians who decided to make such public announcements complaining against the Russian Federation. This is simply dishonest," he insisted.

Earlier, the European Union decided to initiate a legal battle against Russia within the WTO over "Russian state companies’ discriminating foreign suppliers."

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry explained on December 26 that the EU’s demands boil down to repealing or modifying certain measures by Russia that the EU regards as a violation of the WTO’s rules. Russia’s procurement market, not the damage caused to the EU, is estimated by the European Union at €290 bln. Moscow has provided detailed explanations on the fact that those measures fully meet Russia’s WTO obligations to the EU.