Russia doesn't want to imagine possibility of cutting off gas transit to Europe - Kremlin

"Therefore, we proceed from the assumption that the Russian side will continue to fulfill all its obligations the way it has been doing for many decades," Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia "even hypothetically" would not like to speculate that the transit of Russian gas to Europe could be cut off, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"Our position is that we would not even like to imagine this. Even hypothetically. Therefore, we proceed from the assumption that the Russian side will continue to fulfill all its obligations the way it has been doing for many decades," he said, commenting on the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on cutting off the transit of Russian gas in case the West imposes sanctions against Minsk.

On November 11, speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lukashenko threatened the European Union with cutting off the transit of gas to Europe, which goes through the Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline, in case Brussels expands sanctions against Minsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin then expressed the hope that it would not come to Belarus cutting off the transit of Russian gas.

Dmitry Peskov
