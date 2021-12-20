Russian, US presidential aides discuss Russia’s proposals on security guarantees

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov spoke over the phone with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Ushakov and Sullivan continued the discussion in the context of Russia’s proposals committed to paper in two draft documents that were handed over to the US side," he said. "The discussion was held in a business-like and pragmatic atmosphere," he noted. "The presidential aides agreed to continue contacts."

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees. Russia will be represented at these talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.