Putin praises Russian-Mongolian partnership in combating COVID-19

MOSCOW, December 16. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the talks with Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday, has praised the joint efforts of the two states in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to emphasize that Russia and Mongolia are cooperating in combating the pandemic as partners, our Sputnik V jab and tests for detecting the coronavirus are being supplied [to the country]," the Russian leader noted.

Putin also mentioned that two mobile Russian laboratories were operating in Mongolia to identify dangerous infections.