Putin, Xi note progress in enhancing infrastructure on shared border, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have noted the progress in improving the infrastructure on the Russian-Chinese border during a video summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

"It was also noted that last year an important step forward was made in improving the infrastructure on the Russian-Chinese border," he said.

The official specified that after many years of work the construction of a motorway bridge crossing across the Amur River near Blagoveshchensk and Heihe was completed, the construction of a railway bridge across the Amur near checkpoints Nizhneleninskoye and Tongjiang is nearing completion. "It is difficult to overestimate the significance of these two projects since until now there wasn’t a single permanent bridge along the entire section of the border between the countries along the Amur and Ussuri rivers," the aide explained.

Considering the importance of these projects, an understanding was reached that next year the heads of state will participate in the ceremony of opening traffic on one of the bridges across the Amur in a videoconference format, the aide concluded.