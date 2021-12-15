Talks between senior Russian, US diplomats conclude at Foreign Ministry office in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried, who oversees European and Eurasian affairs, have concluded at the Russian Foreign Ministry office in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes. The US diplomat left the ministry building without making any comments.

A meeting between Donfried and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak is scheduled for later on Wednesday.

According to the US Department of State, the goal of Donfried’s trip to Moscow, Kiev, and Brussels is to meet "with senior government officials to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."