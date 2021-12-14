Putin, Niinisto stress importance of Russian-Finnish cooperation in Arctic

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian and Finnish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinosto, have stressed the importance of further cooperation between their countries on regional affairs, including in the North and in the Arctic, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed a number of bilateral issues. They reiterated the intention to continue to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the trade and economic sphere. Apart from that, the presidents stressed the importance of further cooperation on regional affairs, including in the North and in the Arctic," it said.

The leaders exchanged seasonal greetings on the coming Christmas and New Year holidays, the Kremlin added.

Earlier on Monday, Niinisto discussed the situation around Ukraine with US President Joe Biden. The same topic was the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s virtual talks with Joe Biden on December 7. Other topics included bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iran nuclear deal.