Video bridge a good communication format, but in-person meetings are better - Aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. In-person meeting at the highest level make it possible to achieve greater results than video conferences, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists, commenting on the conference between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin that happened over a secure video bridge Tuesday.

"A video conference is a good form of a dialogue, but, at the end of the day, in-person communication is, of course, more meaningful, and, in my opinion, always yields greater results," the official said, comparing the video conference to the in-person meeting of the two leaders in Geneva in June.

"In this context, the Geneva meeting was very useful, as was already said many times before. It produced agreements that are currently being put into practice, and will eventually be implemented," Ushakov continued. "Besides, Geneva was important in the sense that it was the first meeting between the presidents at this level."

Putin met with Joe Biden before, when the latter visited Russia as the vice president of the United States, the Kremlin aide said.