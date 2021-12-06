Opening of Putin-Biden meeting to be broadcast but not live, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The December 7 video conference meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States won’t be broadcast apart from its very start, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that most of the meeting would take place behind closed doors.

"There will be no live broadcast. I think we will show the very beginning of the meeting. The very beginning will be broadcast, the entire meeting will be held behind closed doors," he pointed out.

When asked when the meeting was expected to start, Peskov said: "At about six in the evening [Moscow time]." "We believe that it will be sufficiently extensive and lengthy video conference held via a secured communication channel. We expect it to be a long one," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

In response to a question about the participation of delegations, Peskov said: "We proceed from the fact that it will be a direct conversation between the two presidents, I can’t say who will be beside President Biden." He added that Putin "contacts the relevant ministers and heads of agencies" in the run-up to all serious negotiations.