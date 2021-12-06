Lavrov praises 2+2 ministerial talks of Russia, India as effective

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the 2 + 2 format of talks, which brings together the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and India, will prove effective for discussing a wide range of regional and international issues.

"It gives me great pleasure to take part in the first ever 2 + 2 meeting of the heads of defense and foreign ministers," he said. "This initiative has been endorsed by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi."

"And I am sure that the new mechanism will become an effective dialogue platform for discussing a wide range of regional and international issues, will contribute to the enhancement of traditional mutual understanding and the strengthening of the especially privileged type of strategic partnership between our countries," he went on to say.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and India have a similar vision for the world order that’s fairer, more democratic and polycentric. The countries promote identical or similar positions on the most important issues of peace and security, he said. Both countries, the diplomat added, stand for adherence to international law, stronger principles for collective interstate communication, adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and respect for the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity.

"All this creates a good, solid foundation for productive work as part of the new mechanism of the Russian-Indian dialog that’s being launched today," the Russian foreign minister said.