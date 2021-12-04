Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume next week - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna are expected to resume next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"A technical break was announced at the seventh round of talks, which has been held in Vienna since November 29, to restore the JCPOA. It will help the delegations additionally check the interim results and possible future steps with their capitals. Negotiations of the seventh round are expected to resume within the next week," the ministry said.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The future of the deal was called in question after then US President Donald Trump had announced his country’s unilateral pullout in 2018. US President Joe Biden has reiterated that he wants to take the United States back into the Iran nuclear deal.

Since April the P5+1 (Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France) have been negotiating in Vienna with Iran to reinstate the original deal. The seventh round kicked off on November 29. The previous rounds took place in the Austrian capital this June, but then the negotiations were suspended, and the Iranian presidential election was among other reasons.