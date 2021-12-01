Russia needs to keep strengthening sovereignty amid volatile environment — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 1. / TASS /. Amid the current uncertain political environment, Russia has no other alternative but to continue working steadily in order to strengthen the country’s sovereignty, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Wednesday at a Moscow State University forum focusing on global politics.

The Russian senior diplomat noted that currently, "a very challenging, volatile situation" was developing at the global stage, which is often difficult to predict. "In such conditions, we see no alternative to systematic work to reinforce Russia’s sovereignty in the field of economy, internal and foreign affairs, in particular, reducing reliance on foreign payment systems and technologies," he noted.

Ryabkov assured that Russia, as a responsible member of the global community, the UN Security Council and one of the largest nuclear powers, cannot stand on the sidelines. "We see our task in promoting a positive and constructive international agenda as well as in facilitating the smooth passage of the ongoing turbulent period by the world community," the senior diplomat went on to say. "This can be achieved through drawing up the broadest agreements as part of peaceful coexistence and pragmatic cooperation between states, based on universally acknowledged norms of international law and led by the UN.

The high-ranking diplomat insisted that "it was impossible to tackle common problems without a depoliticized multilateral partnership." "It is necessary for the UN to remain the core element of the system of international relations," Ryabkov concluded.