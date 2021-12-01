Russia frustrates any attempts at meddling in its affairs — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia frustrates any attempts at meddling in its internal affairs or lecturing it in an arrogant way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council on Wednesday.

"We are invariably prepared for an equitable inter-state dialogue with everybody on the firm basis of international law, in the first place, the UN Charter. At the same time, we nip in the bud any attempts at lecturing us arrogantly in a mentor’s tone, let alone blackmail us or interfere in our internal affairs. Our response to this is always firm and resolute," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that a dialogue with any counterpart was possible only on the condition of mutual respect and a balance of interests.

"Such a policy, implying the protection of national interests and good relations with partners on all geographical tracks, proves its effectiveness to the full extent and allows for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with an overwhelming majority of states accounting for 80% of the world’s population," Lavrov said.