Putin to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Wednesday

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive the letters of credence from newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states on December 1, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The ceremony will traditionally take place in the St. Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace," the statement reads.

The Kremlin press service noted that the credentials would be presented by Lubomir Rehak (the Slovak Republic), Dang Minh Khoi (Vietnam), Abdullahi Shehu Yibaikwal (Nigeria), Maju Kake (Guinea), Hassan Abdi Daud (Somali), Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware (Ghana), Werner Almhofer (Austria), Mohammed Mahmoud Dahi (Islamic Republic of Mauritania), Gulmakhmadzoda Davlatshoh Kurbonali (Tajikistan), Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares (Brazil), Augusto da Silva Cunha (Angola), Giorgio Starace (Italy), Janitha Abeywickrama Liyanage (Sri Lanka), Andre Akambi Okunlola-Biau (Republic of Benin), Juan Fernando Holguin Flores (Ecuador), Rolando Enrique Barrow Noad (Republic of Panama), Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo (Republic of El Salvador), Marcos Gomez Martinez (Spain) and Pavan Kapoor (India).