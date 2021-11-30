Russian, Vietnamese presidents to adopt joint statement after talks with Moscow

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a joint statement will be adopted after his talks with Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

"We will adopt a joint statement. I believe that it will reflect the level of our relations. And we will move forward," Putin said at the beginning of negotiations with his Vietnamese counterpart in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that the heads of state would discuss crucial issues of comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in different fields, including the political dialogue, trading, economic, military-technical and scientific-technological cooperation and humanitarian contacts. The Kremlin added there would be an exchange of opinions on the regional agenda.

Putin said that the pandemic was not a hindrance to the development of economic ties with Vietnam. Separately, he put the emphasis on a number of important agreements drafted in various fields, including those in the economy, and humanitarian interaction.