Putin hopes for positive results of Russian, US expert groups’ work on cybersecurity

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hopes for positive results of the work of the Russian and US expert groups on combating cybercrime.

"After a meeting with the US president in Geneva, we agreed to begin this work. Expert groups have been already formed and are working jointly. I hope it will not only yield positive results for the United States and Russia, but also will be a good impetus to global cooperation, first of all, within the United Nations," he said at a plenary meeting of the Russia Calling! VTB Capital investment forum.

According to Putin, Russia has repeatedly called on foreign partners, including the United States as far back as Barack Obama’s last year of presidency, to pool efforts in this direction. "The Obama administration seemed to be interested at first, but later it had other things to think about. Still later, we offered it to President Trump more than once," he explained.