Top diplomats may discuss preparations for Russia-US summit at OSCE meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may discuss preparations for contacts between the two countries’ leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The two top diplomats will definitely touch upon preparations for contacts between the presidents. It certainly will be discussed," Peskov said, adding that it would happen if the top diplomats held a meeting.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman noted that there was no progress in efforts to arrange contacts between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. "There has been no news yet. Let’s wait," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Russian presidential spokesman repeatedly said that work was underway to organize such a meeting. According to him, the meeting is most likely to be held via video conference. The Kremlin also believes that contacts may take place before the end of the year though no date has been set yet.