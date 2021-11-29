Ukraine’s provocations near Russian borders not ruled out — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow doesn’t rule out Kiev’s provocations near the borders with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"I don’t know how they would react, but provocations are possible. We don’t rule it out," he said.

"If the Kiev authorities refuse to implement the Mink agreements, if we see never-ending violations of the ceasefire agreement, if we look at the violations statistics - around 87% in the territories of the LPR and DPR (Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics - TASS) and 13% in the corridor controlled by the central government, it becomes clear who is responsible and who is being shelled. No double-entry bookkeeping - everything is reflected in the reports of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," he stressed.

According to Grushko, the West is turning a blind eye to it and encourages Kiev’s irresponsible behavior both in the political sphere in what concerns the implementation of the Minsk agreements and in the sphere of security. "So, how can we exclude provocations when [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky feels absolutely comfortable in this environment, which is being created by his Western patrons," he added.