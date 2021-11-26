Putin, Indian PM to discuss privileged strategic partnership on Dec 6 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The agenda of talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to include issues related to the future development of the privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. The leaders will also exchange views on pressing global issues, including cooperation within the G20 group, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the statement reads.

Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said earlier in an interview with TASS that a meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was planned for December 2021, the two countries were expected to make a number of agreements at the summit, including defense ones.