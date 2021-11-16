Relations between Moscow, African Union on the rise, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the African Union have been moving forward in various fields and are on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Tuesday at negotiations with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

"Our relations with the African Union are on the rise and are developing in various fields as confirmed by the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in October 2019 in Sochi. We have been closely cooperating in a variety of formats since then. Recently, we took part in the conference on Libya, which was held in Paris," Lavrov added.

According to him, right now, the sides have a perfect opportunity to discuss the entire spectrum of relations, to see how they can advance in the context of implementing the decisions of the Sochi summit, and gear up for the second meeting among the leadership of Russia and African states, as well as to discuss bilateral cooperation in the UN.

Lavrov is convinced that Moussa Faki Mahamat’s visit makes it possible to significantly advance the relations between Russia and African countries.