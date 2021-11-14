Putin to address Russian Foreign Ministry's board meeting in-person next week - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to address the Foreign Ministry's board meeting in-person on Thursday, November 18, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS.

When asked if the head of state was expected to address the meeting in-person, he answered in the affirmative.

Putin has never before attended the Foreign Ministry's board meetings but used to hold consultations with Russia's ambassadors twice a year before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The last such meeting of this kind took place in 2018. Putin said then that Russia continued to pursue a responsible and independent foreign policy amid a rapidly changing situation in the world. He hailed the achievements of Russian diplomats and outlined new goals for them, emphasizing that the Russian people would like to see Russia "as a strong, independent and peace-loving country.".