Contacts between Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan not planned on Karabakh, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are not planned on the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Tuesday.

"Today no contacts on this matter are planned. Regarding communication with Baku and Yerevan, Moscow does it at various levels and exclusively on a regular basis," he said. "Regarding any further trilateral dialogue, if and when such an arrangement is made, we will inform you. Currently, there are no any specific arrangements," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Monday, Peskov told journalists that the exact date for negotiations of Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan via a videoconference is not arranged, but preparations have been underway. Earlier, the information appeared in the media over a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia allegedly scheduled for November 9.

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had maintained, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor. The situation stabilized after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and tens of thousands of Karabakh residents have returned to their homes.