Russia complies with international climate obligations, unlike US — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia, unlike the United States, fulfils its international obligations to combat climate change, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russia and China for missing the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

"Unlike our American counterparts, the Russian Federation vigorously and, I emphasize, consistently fulfils its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. It is strange to hear such things from the US, taking into consideration the utterly unsystematic and chaotic policy that Washington pursues in this field," she said.