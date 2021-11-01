Putin's video message to COP26 timed with declaration on forest protection - source

GLASGOW, November 2. /TASS/. A video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin will be presented on Tuesday at a conference in Glasgow and will be timed to coincide with the adoption of a joint declaration on protecting forests and land use, a source in the Russian delegation participating in the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC told TASS.

The organizers of the conference told TASS that the declaration’s adoption will become part of one of the key events of the two-day climate summit, held within the framework of COP26. Over 100 countries will declare their desire to stop deforestation in their territories and seek to increase their forest area. The countries that agreed to adopt the declaration account for over 85% of the total forest area of the planet.