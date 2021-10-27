Climate goals should not be used for restricting global trade — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Russia believes that implementation of the climate agenda should not be used as a pretext for unfounded discrimination and restriction of international trade, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov told a high-level UN conference on climate.

"Just days remain before the climate conference in Glasgow. The event is facing numerous tasks, and the priority among them is to coordinate common approaches to the functioning of market and non-market mechanisms for efficient implementation of the Paris Agreement," he said. "This instrument was designed as the basis for a long-term climate regime, and its success would eventually depend on how [countries] respect the agreements reached, exercise decisive measures for countering the climate change and support the declared goals with measures to achieve them."

"Today, the steps we need to focus on are evident: we lack measures aimed at adapting to negative effects of the climate change, need to boost technical assistance to developing nations, particularly those most vulnerable from the point of view of the climate, and mobilize funds," the Russian diplomat continued.

"The implementation of the climate agenda undoubtedly requires mobilization of efforts in various directions, by all parties concerned. At the same time, it should not be used as a pretext for unjustified discrimination and restriction of the international trade," Chumakov added. "The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change calls upon countries to cooperate in creating an open international economic system."

The deputy envoy reiterated Russia’s commitment to efforts aimed at solving the climate change problem.

"We work consistently to improve our national legislative base and to create all necessary preconditions for implementation of the Paris Agreement," he said. "Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would seek to achieve carbon neutrality of its economy, and we have a concrete benchmark - this should be done no later than in 2060. We plan to achieve this through putting into practice relevant financial and economic measures and creating a favorable environment for contacts of the government, state companies, private sector and the civil society.".