Putin to discuss results of Russia-ASEAN cooperation Thursday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Russia-ASEAN Summit on Thursday, October 28 in a video format. The participants will discuss inter alia the results of the years-long cooperation between Russia and the Association’s member states, Kremlin press service announced Tuesday.

"On October 28, Vladimir Putin will participate (in an online format) in the Russia-ASEAN summit, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of relations between Russia and the ASEAN," the press service said, adding that the leaders "will sum up the results of the years-long cooperation between Russia and the Association’s member states, will review the ways to expand the cooperation in politics, economy and the humanitarian sphere, and will exchange their opinions on the situation in the Asia Pacific Region."

Besides, on Wednesday, Putin will also take part in the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS), discussing the economic restoration of the Asia Pacific Region and overcoming the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, the press service added.

"A special attention is planned to be paid to the perspectives of cooperation in such fields as trade, investments, healthcare and tourism," the Kremlin noted.