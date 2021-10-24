Moscow minimizes consequences of possible Ukrainian rapprochement with NATO - Kremlin

TASS, October 24. Moscow will do everything to minimize the consequences of a possible rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Sunday.

"We cannot stop it. It’s impossible," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel, responding to a question by journalist Pavel Zarubin about whether Moscow can thwart the rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO.

"However, we can minimize the consequences of such moves for our country," Peskov assured. "I have no doubt that Moscow will do everything whatever is necessary if such rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO proceeded," he stressed.