NATO still living under Cold War models - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. NATO is living in accordance with the guidelines of the Cold War, focusing its main efforts on deterring the so-called "Eastern threat," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in a televised interview with NTV channel on Saturday.

"Having come this evolutionary path, NATO has actually found itself in the situation of 1949, and nowadays it lives under the Cold War schemes. The main efforts are focused on parrying the so-called ‘Eastern threat’," the deputy minister said.

On October 6, NATO said it was reducing Russia’s mission from 20 staffers to 10. The accreditation of eight diplomats was revoked and two vacancies abolished. The alliance asked the Russian diplomats to leave Brussels by the end of October. On October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was suspending the operation of its mission to NATO altogether. Also, the activity of NATO’s Military Liaison Mission and Information Office in Moscow will be paused.