Kosovo’s ‘decisions’ have no legal force — Russian embassy about expulsion of diplomats

BELGRADE, October 22. /TASS/. Decisions taken by the unrecognized state of Kosovo have no legal force, the Russian embassy in Serbia told TASS on Friday, commenting on Pristina’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats.

"We don’t recognize Kosovo’s ‘independence,’ hence, we don’t recognize its ‘government’ and other ‘structures.’ None of Pristina’s decisions have legal force for us. We cooperate with the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), including on this matter, on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolution 1244," the embassy said.

"We consider attempts to hamper Russian diplomats accredited at the UNMIK to carry out their lawful activities that are entirely within the framework of international law as absolutely unacceptable," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadri declared personae non grata two Russian diplomats from the chancery of the Russian embassy in Serbia. According to Osmani, the activities of these diplomats allegedly "adversely impacted national security and the constitutional order" in Kosovo.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated dramatically twice during the autumn due to the aggressive actions of the Pristina authorities, who use riot police units. As a result of the latest outburst of tensions, several dozen Serbs were hurt, one receiving a serious gun wound.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on October 15 that the situation in Kosovo’s northern areas had deteriorated dramatically in the past month and was a cause for serious concern.