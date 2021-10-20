Brussels’ offer to hold Russia-NATO Council meeting remains relevant — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. NATO’s offer to hold a Russia-NATO Council meeting remains relevant, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, adding that Brussels expects Moscow’s response.

"The offer to meet in the NATO-Russia Council is still on the table. It’s for Russia to respond in a positive way," he said, noting with regret that the NATO-Russia relations are at their lowest point since the Cold War.

"That's actually not an argument against dialogue, that's an argument in favor of a dialogue," the official added.