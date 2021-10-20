Putin suggests regions declare non-working days as early as October 23, if needed

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on regional authorities to assess the coronavirus situation and, if necessary, declare non-working days as early as October 23.

"In particular, I am appealing to the heads of the federal subjects where the incidence rates are extremely high and medical institutions are overloaded. Please, consult with specialists and assess the situation. If need be, you should decide on declaring non-working days starting as early as this Saturday, October 23," Putin said at a meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

The president pointed out that if necessary, the regional heads could extend non-working days after November 7. He pointed out that regional governments have such authority. "It is obvious that in each subject of the [Russian] Federation, the epidemiological situation is unfolding differently and it has its own progress and trends. Based on this, the regional heads have the right to impose extra measures, as we agreed from the very outset, when we had just begun to combat the outbreak," the head of state stressed.

"In this case, additional non-working days can be declared without having to wait until October 30, which means that it can be done before the period of non-working days is declared for the whole country," Putin repeated, asking the regional heads to shoulder the responsibility for those decisions.

"It [this responsibility] has been handed over to you. Do not procrastinate; make the necessary decisions," the president continued.

Additionally, the head of state instructed his plenipotentiary representatives to closely monitor the situation in the regions and, if needed, provide support.