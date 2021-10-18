Russian instructors do not participate in hostilities in CAR — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. Russian military instructors do not participate in hostilities in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said, speaking at the Security Council meeting on the situation in the republic.

"Russian instructors operate in CAR under the request of its authorities and with the knowledge of the Security Council 2127 Committee. They successfully improve the professional training of the CAR forces, which made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country," the diplomat said. "We reiterate: Russian instructors do not take part in the hostilities, and all potential cases of violation of the international humanitarian law and human rights must be investigated by the national authorities.".