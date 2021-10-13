Russia ready to work with EU to prevent problems in energy markets — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia insists on the need for an honest and open dialogue with European countries and is ready to work to prevent problems in the energy markets of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"What is happening today in the energy markets of Europe is, to a certain extent, a man-made result of short-sighted policy. But these are their problems. We are ready to participate in preventing such problems. We just need, I repeat, an honest and open dialogue," he said.

Putin noted that Russia does not stop working with European partners. "And it seems to me that there is an understanding that this frank, transparent dialogue needs to be established, but we will see how this will happen in reality," Putin concluded.