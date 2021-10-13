Russia-US relations will get better with common interests in mind, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The fundamental mutual interests of Moscow and Washington will bring about an improvement in relations between the two countries, and the US establishment will realize the futility of confrontation and will stop speculating on these topics to its own detriment, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

"I proceed from the fact that the fundamental interests of the two states in security, in the reduction of strategic offensive weapons, in the war on terror and money laundering, including the fight against tax havens, in the stabilization of energy markets - all these absolutely objective things, mutual interests will cause our relations to improve one way or another, and the US political establishment will stop speculating on the Russian-US relations at the expense of its own interests and its own companies," Putin stressed.

The Russian president referred to the situation with Washington’s energy sanctions slapped on Moscow.

"Well, what has been achieved?" Putin wondered. "ExxonMobil (the US oil company - TASS) has withdrawn from profitable contracts, canceling its participation, except for one in the Far East, which it has been sitting on for a long time. So what, did you win? Nobody won anything," Putin summed up.

The president pointed out that, as a result, the gas prices "skyrocketed" and "some situations have occurred in the oil market, which made Americans themselves suffer."

"The result is not null, but negative for those who do it. I hope that eventually the realization of the futility of this policy will prevail, and we will be able to gradually repair our relations," he said in conclusion.