Words that Merkel ‘does not blame Russia for anything’ big exaggeration, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s remarks that she "doesn’t blame Russia for anything" were a big exaggeration but noted that she had always supported Nord Stream 2.

"That she (Merkel - TASS) does not blame Russia for anything, this is a big exaggeration. We have a lot of differences in approaches to many issues and problems. Yet, as for Nord Stream 2, you are right, she has never blamed [us] because both she and I were proceeding from the premise that this is a purely economic project, not a politically motivated one as the opponents of this project have always been saying," Putin said.

The head of state emphasized that the German chancellor’s position was based on the fact that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 projects are of a purely economic nature.