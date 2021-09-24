Putin discusses with Security Council results of Russia-Belarus talks on security track

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the Security Council permanent members on Friday the results of talks between Russia and Belarus, including those concerning security issues.

"You know that we have ended a rather serious period of talks with our Belarusian friends regarding parameters of the further construction of the Union State. It also has issues of ensuring security of our countries in this so rapidly changing world. That is why I suggest that we discuss exactly this issue," the president said in the opening remarks to the online meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council.

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, 7th Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of the Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.