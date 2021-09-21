Russian, Uzbek diplomats talk cooperation within SCO, Moscow-led bloc

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov have discussed the countries’ cooperation within the SCO and the CSTO at a meeting in Tashkent.

On September 20, in Tashkent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko took part in a conference dubbed: Russia and Uzbekistan in the Face of Development and Security Challenges at a New Historical Stage of Interaction, where he met with Kamilov. "Regional security issues, the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation in the SCO, the CSTO and other forums were discussed," the message says.

The parties also touched upon the preparations for upcoming joint events at the highest levels, the state of affairs and prospects on political, trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Kamilov and Rudenko discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as agreed upon "the continuing preparations for upcoming visit in Russia at the highest level".