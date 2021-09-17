Russian State Duma elections kick off in Canada

OTTAWA, September 17. /TASS/. Vote for the Russian State Duma elections started in Canada, Russian embassy announced Friday.

"Today, voting stations opened in Vancouver. The will last for three days there," an embassy representative told TASS.

According to the representative, on September 19, Russian citizens will be able to vote in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Between September 5 and 9, early vote took place in Windsor and St. John's.

"No preliminary registration is necessary. Russian citizens are being included in the voting list as they come to the voting station," the embassy said.

All Russian citizens aged above 18 are eligible for vote. A voter must present an ID — a civilian, diplomatic or service foreign passport.

The vote takes place between September 17 and 19 and also includes election of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.