Security, economy, Afghanistan: Key points of anniversary SCO Dushanbe declaration

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states confirmed their adherence to the establishment of a multipolar world order, says the SCO Dushanbe anniversary declaration published Friday.

"The member states state that their assessments of the current regional and international situation are either close or coincide entirely. They confirm their adherence to the establishment of a more representative, democratic, fair and multipolar world order, based on the universally recognized principles of international law, cultural and civilizational diversity, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation of states with UN’s central coordinating role," the declaration reads.

According to the declaration, the 20 years of the Organization’s existence contributed to turning the region in a peaceful territory.

"Summarizing the experience of the past two decades and assessing the perspectives, the member states are certain that successful operation of the Organization contributed to turning the region into a territory of sustainable peace and harmony," the document says.

Politics

According to the declaration, the SCO considers Central Asia its core and welcomes the efforts of Central Asian states to ensure peace, security and stability in their countries and the region in general.

The member states "welcome regular consultative meetings of heads of Central Asian states and advocate the SCO’s active role in further strengthening the stability and social and economic development of the region.

The sides agreed to intensify contacts between SCO legislative bodies, and streamline the exchange of experience in state management and development.

Security

SCO member states also agreed to improve cooperation on combating terrorism and extremism and to continue hosting joint anti-terror exercises, including the upcoming Pabbi-Antiterror-2021 exercise in Pakistan.

The member states vowed to actively combat the development of bacteriological and toxin weapons and counter terrorism.

"The member states especially underscore the importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction as one of the pillars of the global security architecture," the declaration says. "Countering terrorism in all its forms and displays will remain an SCO priority in the field of ensuring regional security and stability."

Besides, the member states also agreed to develop their cooperation on combating the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters. To this extent, the sides will reinforce their cooperation in exchange of operational information, staff training, holding joint exercises on the elimination of disasters and cooperation on the prediction and elimination of disasters in border regions.

The member states condemned the militarization of the IT sphere and underscored the importance of the development of universal rules, principles and norms of responsible state behavior in this field.

"Modern informational and communication technologies create new advantages and opportunities for the development of mankind as a whole. […] The member states categorically oppose the militarization of the IT sphere," the declaration says. "SCO member states oppose any discrimination measures taken under any pretext that obstructs the development of the digital economy and communication technologies."

SCO member states also agreed to reinforce international cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

"The member states note that the cooperation on combating infectious diseases significantly contributed to the region’s readiness to react to major outbreaks of infectious disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic."

Economy

The member states named economic crimes in general and corruption in particular as a major threat to national and regional security and agreed to reinforce its anti-corruption cooperation, while also increasing the UN’s authority as a global corruption prevention body.

"The member states are convinced that corruption in all its forms is a threat to national and regional security; it decreases the efficiency of state control, it negatively affects the international authority and investment lucrativeness of states, and it curbs their progressive social and economic development.

The Organization also proposed to establish special education programs for young businessmen on its platform.

"The member states advocate the promotion of the youth entrepreneurship and establishment of special programs that will contribute to the improvement of young businessmen’s competence in carrying out economic activation on the SCO territory," the statement says.

Culture and sports

The Organization condemned the use of sports for political goals, stating its intent to "actively assist in the development of the Olympic and Paralympic movement."

"The member states believe that the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games will contribute to strengthening of friendship, mutual understanding and harmony between peoples," the declaration says.

The sides underscored that the SCO serves as an example for other states in terms of a respectful attitude to the values and traditions of different countries.

"The member states underscore that the cultural cooperation within SCO has significant potential as an effective factor for the improvement of mutual understanding between peoples. They noted that the Organization provides an example of a respectful, tolerant attitude to each other’s national values and traditions, as well as of mutual enrichment of cultures through development of ties in this field," the declaration reads.

Afghanistan

The SCO member states advocate the development of Afghanistan without terrorism, war and drugs, the declaration says.

"The member states believe that the prompt settlement of the situation in Afghanistan is one of the most important factors of the preservation and strengthening of security and stability on the SCO territory.

They also called on the international community to assist in the safe repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

"While underscoring the importance of many years of hospitality and efficient aid to Afghan refugees, provided by the regional states, the member states also consider it important for the international community to assist in their dignified, safe and sustainable repatriation," the statement says.