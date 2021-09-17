Putin's participation in online voting will boost system’s credibility, says official

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the online voting system will bolster its credibility and encourage to use it, Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev.

"In this case, his desire to vote [online] will motivate a lot of people and boost confidence in the electronic voting system. There’s no doubt about it," Bulaev said.

The official recalled that previously the head of state had used the Mobile Voter application. "Here two technologies were combined," Bulaev added. He stressed that the president’s action sets an example for many people.

"We are glad that the leadership of our country casts ballots online," Head of the Moscow Department of Territorial Management and Smart Projects Artyom Kostyrko said. He added that remote electronic voting is the same service that Muscovites have long considered to be something quite ordinary. "Electronic voting is likely to be a routine by next year," Kostyrko noted. Regularly, the number of people wishing to vote online in Moscow is growing.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would vote in the elections to the State Duma (lower house) online. Peskov declined to provide a precise answer on which day Putin would take part in the voting.

On Tuesday, Putin said that he had to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases in his inner circle.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days — September 17, 18, and 19.