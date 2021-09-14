Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Pakistani PM — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and expressed interest in coordinating their countries’ approaches to its stabilization," it said.

Putin and Khan also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various spheres.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said it had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government on the following day. The government is formed by Taliban members only.