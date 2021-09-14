Putin-Assad meeting held unannounced due to security reasons — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Bashar al-Assad of Syria, was not announced for security reasons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are certain security considerations that need to be followed, it is quite obvious. For these reasons, [the meeting] was not announced," the Kremlin spokesman explained. Peskov noted that "all the information [about the negotiations] was provided to the media after the Syrian president returned home."

On Tuesday morning, the Kremlin revealed the news of the talks between Putin and Assad, which took place on Monday in Moscow.