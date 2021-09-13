Scythian Gold collection issue beyond Kremlin’s competence, spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Issues related to the return of the Scythian Gold collection to Russia are beyond the Kremlin’s competence, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It’s lawyers working with our Ministry of Culture who are closely following the issue. It is a very complicated matter. However, we would certainly like to have these exhibits back in Russia," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding it was not an issue "that the presidential executive office controls."

Scythian gold case

The Scythian Gold collection of over 2,000 items was on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam between February and August 2014. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the collection’s handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine based on Dutch laws and international regulations. In March 2017, Crimea’s museums filed an appeal against the decision. In March 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal reversed the district court’s decision but postponed a verdict in the case, requesting the parties provide additional documents.