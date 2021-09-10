Russia ready to resume relations with Ukraine — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to resume normal relations with Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We keep on stressing our readiness to resume normal relations with Ukraine because the Ukrainian people are our kin, our fraternal people. The president said it more than once. He wrote a special article about it," he said.

"So, once a nation has the leaders it deserves, this proverb doesn’t work in this case," Lavrov noted.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier he did not rule out the probability of a full-fledged war with Russia, saying it "would be Russia’s biggest mistake.".