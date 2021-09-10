Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will continue integration processes within the framework of the Union State taking into account the interests of both countries, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"The integration, of course, will be improving, will continue in the form that will correspond to the two countries’ interests the most, in the best possible way," the Kremlin official noted.

He added that a pragmatic and realistic approach was needed to the issue of integration on the whole. "Yesterday, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Belarusian] President [Alexander] Lukashenko said that an extremely pragmatic and realistic approach was needed. Goals are set in union programs that are virtually complete and ready for signing. This is what we will focus on, these are the main goals of the further improvement of integration processes," the spokesman said.

As reported on Thursday, at the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko in the Kremlin all 28 union programs of the two countries were coordinated. The Russian president noted that during the talks agreements were reached on conducting a joint macroeconomic policy, the integration of payment systems, expanded cooperation on information security, in the spheres of customs, taxes, energy and in other directions.