Russia not to conform to US despite pressure — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue its independent policy and will not conform to the US despite the sanctions and pressure of the US authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Thursday.

"We have adapted to this [US] pressure, to sanction expenses and so on so well that, probably, this policy exhausted itself a long time ago," the spokesman said.

According to the official, this policy "cannot lead to Russia somehow conforming to America, let alone change the main line in its foreign policy."

"This is impossible. Russia maintains its sovereign line," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, there is an "apparent constant" in the US’s attitude towards Russia.

"The line towards the containment of our country has been there and will be there. It is another question how intensive this pressure will be under the Biden administration. It is a fact that they will not reduce this pressure, but the question is how intensively will they ramp it up," the spokesman said.